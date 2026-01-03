Wolverhampton Wanderers can still win after all: Mateus Mané & Co. win for the first time in the 20th round of the Premier League Keystone

Wolverhampton Wanderers win for the first time in the 20th round of the Premier League. No other team since the league was founded in 1992 has had to wait longer for a win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Wolverhampton, who are bottom of the table and had already attracted attention with a point at Manchester United on Tuesday, ended their winless run against West Ham with a 3-0 victory. The final result was secured after just 41 minutes with goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-Chan and 18-year-old Mateus Mané.

Thanks to the win in the basement duel, Wolverhampton reduced the gap to West Ham in 18th place to eight points. However, Dan Ndoye's Nottingham Forest are still twelve points adrift of 17th place.