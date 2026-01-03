  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Wolverhampton end winless streak in the 20th round

SDA

3.1.2026 - 18:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers can still win after all: Mateus Mané & Co. win for the first time in the 20th round of the Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers can still win after all: Mateus Mané & Co. win for the first time in the 20th round of the Premier League
Keystone

Wolverhampton Wanderers win for the first time in the 20th round of the Premier League. No other team since the league was founded in 1992 has had to wait longer for a win.

Keystone-SDA

03.01.2026, 18:12

03.01.2026, 18:15

Wolverhampton, who are bottom of the table and had already attracted attention with a point at Manchester United on Tuesday, ended their winless run against West Ham with a 3-0 victory. The final result was secured after just 41 minutes with goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-Chan and 18-year-old Mateus Mané.

Thanks to the win in the basement duel, Wolverhampton reduced the gap to West Ham in 18th place to eight points. However, Dan Ndoye's Nottingham Forest are still twelve points adrift of 17th place.

More from the department

Premier League in the ticker. Lively start thanks to Gabriel: Everything open again between Bournemouth and Arsenal

Premier League in the tickerLively start thanks to Gabriel: Everything open again between Bournemouth and Arsenal

Dimitar Penev. Bulgarian ex-national coach dead

Dimitar PenevBulgarian ex-national coach dead

Ambitious goals for the national team stars. Sydney Schertenleib:

Ambitious goals for the national team starsSydney Schertenleib: "I want to win the Ballon d'Or!"