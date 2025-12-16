  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Prize money increased Women's Cup winner now earns 10,000 francs

SDA

16.12.2025 - 12:06

The object of desire: There is also more prize money for the winners of the Swiss Cup
The object of desire: There is also more prize money for the winners of the Swiss Cup
Keystone

The Swiss Football Association is significantly increasing the prize money for the Women's Cup.

Keystone-SDA

16.12.2025, 12:06

16.12.2025, 12:10

A total of CHF 30,000 (previously CHF 5,000) will now be paid out. The winning team in the cup final will receive twice as much as before at CHF 10,000. This already applies to the current edition, the final of which will take place on March 29 in Winterthur.

By way of comparison, the eight quarter-finalists in the men's Cup have so far earned CHF 19,000. Those who reach the cup final will earn a total of CHF 242,000.

More from the department

What role does Eto'o play?. Two coaches, two squads - pure chaos for Cameroon ahead of the Africa Cup

What role does Eto'o play?Two coaches, two squads - pure chaos for Cameroon ahead of the Africa Cup

These are the nominees. FIFA honors the world footballers: Are Dembélé and Bonmati ahead again?

These are the nomineesFIFA honors the world footballers: Are Dembélé and Bonmati ahead again?

Long-distance duel with FCSG live on blue Sport. Must FC Thun relinquish the lead in the table today?

Long-distance duel with FCSG live on blue SportMust FC Thun relinquish the lead in the table today?