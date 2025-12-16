The object of desire: There is also more prize money for the winners of the Swiss Cup Keystone

The Swiss Football Association is significantly increasing the prize money for the Women's Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A total of CHF 30,000 (previously CHF 5,000) will now be paid out. The winning team in the cup final will receive twice as much as before at CHF 10,000. This already applies to the current edition, the final of which will take place on March 29 in Winterthur.

By way of comparison, the eight quarter-finalists in the men's Cup have so far earned CHF 19,000. Those who reach the cup final will earn a total of CHF 242,000.