The Women's European Championship has also been a success for the police. The picture shows the Zurich fan zone during Switzerland's match against Finland.

After two weeks of football fever in the host cities, no significant incidents have been reported to the police in the venues of the matches. The reason for the peaceful atmosphere is probably the high proportion of women and families in the crowd.

The group stage of the European Women's Football Championship 2025 ended on Sunday and attracted 461,582 spectators to the stadiums, according to a UEFA statement. However, this influx did not pose a security problem for the venues.

So far, the European Women's Football Championship has also been a success for the Zurich police. All matches have gone off without a hitch and 67,694 spectators have attended the games at Letzigrund. There have also been no incidents worth mentioning in the fan zones, the city police announced on Tuesday in response to an inquiry.

The consistently peaceful atmosphere is also reflected in the police presence. Compared to a national high-risk men's match, the police presence is massively smaller. However, the Zurich police did not provide exact figures on request.

At the Basel police press briefing on Tuesday, it was said that it was a pleasant and enjoyable football festival. "I would like to see the same for men's football," emphasized police spokesman Stefan Schmitt in an interview with Keystone-SDA. 102,361 people have already made their way to St. Jakob-Park, between 5,000 and 10,000 people visited the fan zones and between 2,000 and 10,000 people took part in the fan marches, according to the statement.

The Bern cantonal police are also "currently not aware of any major incidents in connection with WEURO", according to an inquiry. WEURO refers to the Uefa Women's EURO or Women's European Football Championship. As the WEURO is currently still underway, the Bern police said that they would refrain from giving an interim assessment.

Half of the audience were women

Over 66,400 fans flocked to the Stade de Genève in Geneva during the group stage. Over 10,000 people took part in the Swiss motorcade to the stadium during the match between Switzerland and Finland, according to the Genève WEuro 25 association.

The association, which is responsible for Geneva as the host city, has two hypotheses to explain the relaxed atmosphere in the stadium and in the fan zones: "It's mainly families who come to the stadium, people often buy four or six tickets." And you notice that around half of the audience in the stadium are women.

Sabine Horvath, project manager of the Euro in Basel, shares this assessment: "With 50 percent women in the stands, the atmosphere is completely different to a men's tournament. The attention and enthusiasm for the tournament are huge."