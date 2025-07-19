"Here to stay" - the Swiss national team has triggered something big among the fans Keystone

The national team may have lost to Spain, but Switzerland has won for itself. That was the basic tone in the Swiss-German press after the Swiss women's team were eliminated from the European Championship at home.

"The defeat against Spain doesn't change the fact that this European Championship is a success," was the headline of a Tamedia commentary on Saturday. The previous evening, Spain defeated Switzerland 2:0 in the quarter-finals at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

Despite the failure, the team had become firmly established in people's minds, wrote Tamedia. The fact that many young girls will probably want to join a football club in the coming months is worth much more than a quarter-final defeat against Spain.

Sundhage convinced

Even before the tournament, it was unclear how Switzerland would react to the European Championship. Even the highly praised coach Pia Sundhage had come in for criticism, wrote Tamedia, adding: "But now at the latest you have to acknowledge that her plans have worked out almost perfectly."

"She used sometimes irritating methods to push the women out of their comfort zone," wrote the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) about Sundhage. The coach repeatedly pointed out how important it was for the players to trust her. "Just in time for the tournament, it became clear that she had succeeded," wrote the NZZ. The 65-year-old's unagitated manner had given the team a sense of calm and her experience had stabilized it.

The newspaper also praised the Swiss team's performance. "No team before them had the Spaniards so under control." Even if the team was not rewarded for its self-sacrificing fight. "It has been a positive surprise over the past two weeks."

From women's football to football

In the comments column, the media were positively surprised by the enthusiasm generated by the Swiss team. Such euphoria was unimaginable, wrote Blick.

"What the women around Lia Wälti have triggered in their 17 days at the tournament shines far beyond the bare result," commented the newspaper. The enthusiasm had at times taken on almost kitschy traits. But "something happened in July 2025. Perhaps something big has just begun."

CH Media also described the change in perception. "At the last European Championship in 2022, women's football was still an educational project," wrote the media company. The way the media, politicians and the association tried to create euphoria seemed strained.

On the day of the quarter-final, the author of the CH-Media commentary overheard a conversation at a regulars' table: "No talk about hairstyles, no comparisons between women and men. Just football". Women's football is now football, the women's national team is now the national team. "Men can feel included."

Voices from abroad (quoted via SRF)

Spiegel (Germany): "It can't be a disgrace for the Swiss women to be knocked out against the world champions. (...) Having even survived the group stage with this history, as hosts of a tournament with full stadiums and first-class, sometimes spectacular matches - reason enough to be happy about a successful home European Championship. The signs are good for the future of women's football in this small Alpine country."

Guardian (Great Britain): "So ends the Swiss girls' summer of 2025: a festival of packed stadiums and viral dances, last-minute goals and vivid dreams (...). Now comes the hard part, the tough and thorny and thankless task of building a real sport in the Alpine country. The 'window of opportunity' has now closed. But with a little care and love, the light can still shine in."

