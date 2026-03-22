Accusations are made against long-standing officials from the GC players' environment. KEYSTONE

Well-known GC women's football officials such as Erich Vogel and Heinz Spross are confronted with serious allegations. The club wants to launch an investigation.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Accusations of questionable and sometimes inappropriate behavior are being made against several long-standing officials in the GC Women's environment.

Among other things, the focus is on private invitations from Erich Vogel to female players, a lewd remark by President Heinz Spross and criticism of the General Secretary for entering players' homes.

GC has responded to the article in "Sonntagsblick" and intends to launch an independent external investigation. The "Swiss Sport Integrity" association has also become involved. Show more

Accusations have been made against several long-standing officials in the GC women's football environment. Several people, who wish to remain anonymous, told Sonntagsblick that various questionable situations had occurred in the GC women's section.

Among other things, players were upset by the behavior of Erich Vogel (87), a member of the sports commission. The former GC women's head of sport is said to have invited players to his home several times to negotiate contracts or support them in their coaching training. His closeness to players is said to have been deemed inappropriate by several parties, writes SonntagsBlick.

Private invitations, inappropriate comments

In addition to Vogel, Heinz Spross is also said to be in the spotlight. The club president and patron of the arts is said to have attracted negative attention with a lewd remark towards a player during the training camp.

The general secretary is also being criticized. He is alleged to have entered the players' apartments in their absence. The apartments are provided by the club.

The club has responded to the article and intends to investigate the allegations of questionable and sometimes inappropriate behavior. "The management and the board are taking the allegations very seriously. We will not tolerate any breaches of the ethical guidelines of Swiss sport. The Executive Board has acted on the allegations. It has decided to commission an external, independent investigation." Swiss Sport Integrity has also been called in.