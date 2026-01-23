GAME OF THE WEEK

A coaching change before the season even starts—that’s not something you see every day. For the FC Zurich women’s team, the departure of head coach Renato Gligoroski just three days before their first league match apparently had no negative impact on the team’s performance. Even without Luana Bühler, who is still recovering from an injury, the Zurich women celebrated an effortless 3-0 victory in their season opener on the road against newly promoted Yverdon. The win could have been even more decisive. Two of Zurich’s goals were disallowed, and captain Naomi Mégroz missed a penalty kick.

GOAL OF THE ROUND

Monika Ibishaj played for FC St. Gallen on loan last season, and now the Eastern Swiss club has permanently signed the midfielder from FC Zurich. On Saturday, the 21-year-old caused a stir in the cantonal derby at Rapperswil-Jona with a spectacular long-range goal. In the 39th minute, she scored from about 22 meters out to tie the game 1–1.

But Ibishaj's dream goal proved meaningless. After the break, Rapperswil-Jona stepped up their game and sealed the victory with three goals in the span of eleven minutes leading up to the 60th minute—marking the surprise of the round.

Danique Stein celebrated a successful debut as head coach of FC Basel. The Basel women’s team won 2-1 in Lucerne. Meanwhile, GC kicked off the new season with a 5-1 rout in Aarau.

THE NEXT ROUND

The rematch of the playoff final between YB and Servette Chênois, which rounds out the first round, won’t take place until August 21. The reason for this is that both teams were in action in the Champions League qualifiers, albeit with varying degrees of success. While the Geneva team won their mini-tournament in Kazakhstan and are now just one round away from reaching the group stage, the Bern team lost both of their games and have thus already been eliminated from European competition.

On Friday, the YB women’s team kicks off the second round with an away game in Basel. Meanwhile, double champions Servette Chênois will kick off their title defense in the Women’s Super League on Saturday with a home game against Aarau. On Sunday, Zurich and Lucerne, St. Gallen and Yverdon, and GC and Rapperswil-Jona will face off.