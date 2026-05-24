Alayah Pilgrim looks back on a successful season with AS Roma

After the championship, the Romans also won the Cup. In the final in Vicenza against Juventus Turin, a goal from Manuela Giugliano in the 80th minute secured a 1:0 victory.

Pilgrim came on in the second half. For Juventus Turin, Swiss Naticaptain Lia Wälti played in defensive midfield, while team-mate and compatriot Viola Calligaris had to watch the final from the substitutes' bench.

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