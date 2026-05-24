Alayah Pilgrim looks back on a successful season with AS Roma
Keystone
Swiss international Alayah Pilgrim wins the double with AS Roma.
After the championship, the Romans also won the Cup. In the final in Vicenza against Juventus Turin, a goal from Manuela Giugliano in the 80th minute secured a 1:0 victory.
Pilgrim came on in the second half. For Juventus Turin, Swiss Naticaptain Lia Wälti played in defensive midfield, while team-mate and compatriot Viola Calligaris had to watch the final from the substitutes' bench.