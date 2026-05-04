Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of some Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Women's Super League

PLAYOFF SEMI-FINALS. The first play-off semi-final is already scheduled for Friday. The FCZ women welcome Servette Chênois to the Letzigrund. The qualification winners are likely to be challenged away from home. With their clear victory against GC, last season's championship runners-up, the Zurich women announced their ambitions. However, Servette have won both of their matches so far this season.

After beating Rapperswil-Jona, the YB women will face Basel in the second semi-final. This is provided the SFA does not penalize FCB for substituting a player who was not on the match sheet. Following FC St. Gallen's appeal on Saturday, the club has until 12.00 noon on Monday to respond. Regardless of this, the champions from Bern want to take the next step towards defending their title in the first leg and put themselves in a good starting position with a win.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

ENGLAND. Alisha Lehmann and Leicester City were beaten by Chelsea. All the goals in the 3-1 defeat came in the first half - Lehmann, who came on as a substitute in the 55th minute, was unable to add to Leicester's tally. After nine league games without an appearance, Chelsea had Swiss number one Livia Peng in goal again. Thanks to the win, the reigning champions, who are currently in second place in the league, will play in the Champions League next season.

GERMANY. Lydia Andrade opened the scoring in the 20th minute of FC Köln's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen. It was the 27-year-old's second goal in her second appearance.

SC Freiburg were also successful. The club won 5:1 against Carl Zeiss Jena with two Swiss players in the starting eleven, with Svenja Fölmli scoring the first and last goals of the game in the 1st and 87th minutes. Alena Bienz was on the pitch for 56 minutes.

NETHERLANDS. Riola Xhemaili set up the goal in PSV Eindhoven's 2-1 win over HERA United, having already assisted last week. The Solothurn native's club remain top of the table ahead of Ajax Amsterdam going into the final two matchdays. Four points separate the two clubs.