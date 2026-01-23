Just three days before the start of the season, FC Zurich has parted ways with women's head coach Renato Gligoroski.

Renato Gligoroski will not remain head coach of the FCZ women's team.

Women's Super League FCZ Women Part Ways with Head Coach Shortly Before the Start of the Season

According to the club, differing views on the team's future development are the reason for the immediate parting of ways. The Austrian had been coaching the Zurich women's team since the summer of 2024.

Until a successor is found, the team will be led by Technical Director Alessandro Mangiarratti, together with Sports Coordinator Diane Caldwell.

The FCZ women's team will kick off the new Women's Super League season on Friday with an away game against newly promoted Yverdon-Sport.