Riola Xhemaili is transferring from PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands to FC Como. The club from northern Italy announced this without providing any details on the length of the contract.

Xhemaili won the league title with Eindhoven last season, scoring 14 goals in 22 league games. “She is a proactive and courageous player who can both score and set up goals,” said Heather O’Reilly, head of women’s soccer at Como, in the press release announcing the Swiss national team player’s transfer.

At the Serie A team, which finished last season in 8th place, Xhemaili will be reunited with former Swiss national team coach Nils Nielsen, who serves as technical director.