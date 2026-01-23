Servette Chênois knows what the final hurdle is on its path to the Champions League group stage. The Swiss champions will face their Czech counterpart, Sparta Prague, in the third qualifying round.

That was the result of the draw in Nyon. Coach Cristian Toro's team will play the first leg on August 26 on the road. The second leg will take place a week later in Geneva.

Last season, Sparta Prague eliminated the YB women's team in the Round of 16 of the Europa Cup. The Czech team came back from a 0-3 deficit in the second leg in Bern.

If they fail to advance, Servette Chênois will move on to the second qualifying round of the Europa Cup.

01:25 Zu diesen neuen Klubs wechseln die Nati-Spielerinnen Diesen Sommer wechseln zahlreiche Spielerinnen der Schweizer Nati zu einem neuen Klub. Alle Transfers im Überblick findest du im Video.