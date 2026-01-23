This summer, too, several national team players are changing clubs, including some long-time regulars. Here's a rundown of the latest developments.

Reuteler, Riesen, and Wälti (from left to right) are moving to the Barclays Women's Super League.

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Nadine Riesen The 26-year-old is transferring from Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham United. Two Swiss national team players—Leila Wandeler and Seraina Piubel—already play there. Riesen has 44 international caps.

Géraldine Reuteler She played for Eintracht Frankfurt for eight years before signing with Arsenal this summer. The 27-year-old is thus stepping out of her comfort zone and will have to fight for a starting spot at one of the best clubs in the world. Reuteler has been a mainstay on the Swiss national team for years and has already made 91 international appearances.

Lia Wälti After just one season in Italy, she is returning to England. The 33-year-old Swiss national team captain will play for Brighton & Hove Albion going forward. She is expected to play a key role there.

Viola Calligaris The 30-year-old is transferring from Juventus Turin to Atlético Madrid. The center back brings with her experience from 80 international appearances (9 goals). She already knows the city and the club very well—in 2017, she transferred from YB to Atlético and played there for two years.

Riola Xhemaili Riola Xhemaili was a key player for PSV Eindhoven on their way to the league title. In 22 league games, she scored 14 goals and set up 6. Xhemaili also scores regularly for the national team. In the current World Cup qualifiers, she has scored three goals in five games. Now the 23-year-old is moving to Italy to join newly promoted Como 1907. Como’s women’s soccer director, Heather O’Reilly, says: “She’s proactive and bold, creative and strong—she can score and set up goals. I can’t wait to see her with the ‘Biancoblu.’”

Ella Touon Ella Touon was on loan from Cologne to SGS Essen during the second half of the season. She played so well for the relegated team that she was called up to the national team again. Now it’s clear where her journey will take her next: Touon is transferring to Ajax Amsterdam, the Dutch runners-up.

Emanuela Pfister Emanuela Pfister isn't yet a member of the Swiss national team, but she was recently on the call-up list and has demonstrated her scoring ability both with the U19 national team and at her club, GC. Now, the 19-year-old Swiss-Brazilian is transferring to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Leela Egli The 19-year-old national team player (4 appearances) is transferring from Freiburg to Union Berlin. She made 44 appearances for Freiburg, scoring eight goals.

Svenja Fölmli After five years with Freiburg, Fölmli is transferring to TSG Hoffenheim. The 23-year-old tore her cruciate ligament twice during that time, yet she still managed to play in 65 games, scoring 21 goals. She has played in 33 games for the Swiss national team so far, scoring 7 goals—two of them in the current World Cup qualifiers.

Svenja Fölmli is now on the hunt for goals for Hoffenheim. Image

We're Measuring Terchoun Terchoun is transferring from Dijon to Servette, the Swiss double champion. The 30-year-old has recently struggled to break into the national team and has not always been selected. Nevertheless, the player with 46 caps should not be written off just yet.

Laia Ballesté The 27-year-old has played her entire career in Spain so far, but is now transferring from RCD Espanyol to Servette. Ballesté has made two international appearances to date. She was also part of the European Championship squad in the summer of 2025, but did not play in the final tournament.

Sandrine Gaillard After the European Championship, Gaillard (formerly Mauron) transferred from Servette to Tampa Bay Sun FC. After one season, the 29-year-old is now returning to Switzerland to join newly promoted Yverdon. Most recently, the 46-time national team player had fallen out of the national team’s rotation. That could potentially change again if she stands out in the Super League.

Amira Arfaoui The 26-year-old is transferring from Werder Bremen to SC Freiburg. In previous years, she also played for Bayer Leverkusen and Nuremberg. She made her debut with the national team in January 2020, but has since made only two more appearances. However, with strong performances for her club, she could once again become a contender for the national team.

Other Players in the Spotlight

Alisha Lehman transferred from Como to Leicester City this winter. She has barely played there, and the team was relegated. Although she signed a contract through 2028, it is questionable whether she will actually stay there.

Luana Bühler missed not only the European Championship but the entire last season. Her contract with Tottenham expired this summer. However, there is no transfer news yet.

Eseosa Aigbogun transferred from AS Roma to Strasbourg a year ago and was a regular starter there. The contract of the player, who has 100 caps for her national team, has now expired. It is not yet known where the 33-year-old will continue her career.