One year after the European Championship on home soil, several national team players are moving to the Swiss league. Martina Moser discusses what this means for the Women's Super League and where the league needs to go from here.

Ramona Bachmann and Meriame Terchoun are two of the national team players who are back playing in the Swiss league

Luana Bühler, Meriame Terchoun, and Ramona Bachmann. These are the names of national team players who are now back in the Swiss league.

While Bühler and Terchoun returned to the Super League this summer, YB signed Bachmann last winter, when the forward was recovering from a torn cruciate ligament she had suffered shortly before the European Championship. She is now back in action after suffering an additional ligament injury to her ankle. She recently made her comeback for the Bern team in a friendly match.

With Laia Ballesté and Sandrine Gaillard (Mauron), two Swiss players—albeit somewhat lesser-known—have joined the domestic league, but they are also players who were part of Pia Sundhage’s squad at the European Championship. “It makes the league 100 percent more attractive. Girls who were there as fans at the European Championship can now watch the national team players right on their doorstep on the weekend,” says Martina Moser, who regularly serves as a TV analyst for SRF.

Bühler, Bachmann, and Co. as Top Performers

The player, who has 129 caps for the national team, knows the league inside and out as a four-time champion and cup winner—she won her last two titles in 2022. But Bühler, Terchoun, Bachmann, and the rest aren’t just expected to attract more fans. “I’m convinced that, given their track records in the Swiss league, they’ll be key players and should have an impact on the game,” Moser says, reflecting on the transfers.

Bühler, in particular—who was ruled out of the squad due to injury shortly before the start of the European Championship and missed the entire season with Tottenham due to a difficult rehabilitation period following knee surgery—was considered the defensive leader on the national team.

According to the NZZ, with which Bühler spoke about her difficult period, her recovery has been going well since she resumed rehab in early 2026. While it remains unclear when she will make her return to action, Bühler is expected to resume training with the team soon. Moser believes that once she’s back on the field, she’ll certainly be able to bring stability to the game.

Having Ramona Bachmann on the team also helps the league a lot—and not just because of her big name. “She’s incredibly ambitious. Ramona wants to win titles. That kind of mindset from a player who brings so much experience to the table and has achieved so much rubs off on her teammates.”

The clubs are essential for further development

But national team players alone aren’t enough to ensure that women’s soccer—which has already seen significant growth in Switzerland in the wake of the European Championship a year ago—continues to improve in quality and attract more spectators. Moser also holds the individual clubs accountable in this regard. She believes that the clubs must also make a certain effort to get fans into the stadiums.

“Women’s games need to create ‘family experiences.’” This includes, for example, pre-game highlights and activities that enhance the stadium experience. At the same time, targeted advertising and communication are needed to draw attention to the games and bring more fans to the stadium.

And—according to Moser, the most important thing—the games must be held in large stadiums to attract fans. “It shouldn’t be considered a special event just because, for example, the women’s team from Lucerne is allowed to play in the men’s stadium.” YB, GC, and FC Zurich, among others, demonstrate how this works by playing the majority of their matches in those stadiums. YB, with an average of about 3,500 fans per game, is the prime example of this.

"It should just be about soccer"

The reason for the boom in Bern? “Because the women always play at the stadium, they’ve been able to build their own fan base. And YB has certainly benefited from the European Championship games that took place at Wankdorf,” explains Moser. In the cities where European Championship matches were held, a greater difference is certainly noticeable.

But even in general, there has been a significant increase in attendance from the 2024–25 season to the 2025–26 season. According to the SFV, an average of 1,052 fans attended each game last season, compared to 773 the year before.

On the Right Track

It is reasonable to expect that these numbers will continue to rise in the coming season. For Moser, who says she never would have believed during her playing days that a European Championship would ever be held in Switzerland, this is proof that Switzerland is on the right track.

Hosting the European Championship was intended to give women’s soccer in Switzerland a new boost. This renewed enthusiasm is now expected to carry over to the Women’s Super League. “I do think that the perception has changed. We were able to make a positive impression on people who gave women’s soccer a chance for the first time at the European Championship,” says Moser. “In the end, it should just be soccer—whether it’s played by women or men. We’re well on our way to making that a matter of course.”

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