Viola Calligaris and Co. suffer a heavy defeat in a test match shortly before the European Championship. Imago

Shortly before the European Championship kick-off against Norway, the women's national team tested against the U15 juniors of FC Lucerne and lost 1:7. The association explains why they did not want to publicize the game.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just a few days before the first match of the home European Championship, the women's national team tested against the U15s of FC Luzern - and lost 1:7 to the boys.

The SFA did not announce the result. According to the association, it is not true that this was done for fear of nasty comments, as reported by "Tele Züri".

Sven Micossé, the media officer for the women's national team, told blue Sport: "In the run-up to tournaments, such training matches have also been organized in the past. As these are not official matches, we were not informed about them." Show more

Last Thursday, one day before the final cut for the definitive squad and just a few days before the European Championship kick-off, the women's national team lost the test match against the Lucerne U15s by 1:7.

This was made public by "Tele Züri" on Monday. A spokesperson for the Swiss Football Association (SFV) is said to have told the regional TV station that they did not want to publicize the defeat for fear of nasty comments.

That's not true. It had been planned long before kick-off that this test would take place behind closed doors. The association is also aware of the explosive nature of such comparisons in the public eye.

When asked by blue Sport why this match was to be kept secret, Sven Micossé, media officer for the women's national team, said: "In the run-up to tournaments, such training matches have also been organized in the past. As these are not official matches, we were not informed about them."

And why is the women's national team testing against a junior team so shortly before the European Championship kick-off? Micossé: "It's not unusual in women's football to play against junior teams. The aim was to introduce a certain competitive factor into training. The focus in this phase of preparation was on the physical aspect. Regardless of the result, these training matches come very close to our international matches in terms of intensity and mileage."

The national team also tested against the U15s of FC Solothurn and FC Biel

According to information from blue Sport, Pia Sundhage's team had already completed two other tests against youth teams before the 1:7 against FCL. The national team narrowly lost 2-1 against FC Solothurn's U15s and won 2-1 against FC Biel's U15s.

Incidentally, it is not uncommon for women's national teams to lose heavily against men's U15 teams. Australia's women's national team, considered a title contender before the 2016 Olympics, lost 7-0 to an U15 side from Newcastle United Jets.

In 2017, the world champions from the USA also lost 5-2 to FC Dallas U15s, while Brazil with superstar Marta went down 6-0 to Gremio Porto Alegre U16s in a preparatory match for the 2020 Olympics. And it happens in club football too: Arsenal FC's women's team lost a test against their own club's U15 youth team 5-0 in 2022.

