The Swiss women’s national team will first face Israel in the playoffs on their way to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. This was determined by the draw held Friday in Nyon.

Seven World Cup spots will be awarded over two playoff rounds this fall, and a spot in the intercontinental playoffs is also at stake. The first-round matches (home and away) will take place from October 7 to 13, and the second-round matches from November 26 to December 5.

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