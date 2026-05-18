The Women's Super League is realigning itself Keystone

The Women's Super League is realigning itself in an effort to further professionalize and develop.

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As the Swiss Football Association (SFA) announced at a media conference on Monday, Switzerland's top women's league will gradually be transformed into a public limited company by summer 2027. The ten clubs will also be involved as shareholders, with the relegated clubs transferring their shares to the promoted clubs at the end of each season. At the same time, the SFA will retain sporting sovereignty and the overarching tasks of the association.

The realignment is based on an external analysis. "The figures show growing interest from spectators, the media and sponsors. With this new structure, we want to give this an additional boost," said Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football, at the media conference. The goal is "a more professional, stronger and sustainably developed Super League". To this end, large stadiums are to be used even more.

The figures Daube referred to have actually risen significantly in recent years. While the average number of spectators at a match in the 2021-22 season was 235, this season it is 953. The total number of stadium visitors also exceeded the 100,000 mark for the first time this season.