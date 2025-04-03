  1. Residential Customers
2031 and 2035 Women's World Cup likely to go to the USA and Great Britain

SDA

3.4.2025 - 11:56

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces probable hosts for the Women's World Cup in 2031 and 2035
Keystone

The Women's World Cup will most likely take place in the USA in 2031 and in Great Britain in 2035. FIFA will only receive one bid for both tournaments.

Keystone-SDA

03.04.2025, 12:05

This was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the start of the UEFA Congress in Belgrade. The next Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil in 2027.

Associations had until the end of March to submit their bids for the 2031 and 2035 World Cups. FIFA is expected to make the final award in spring 2026.

The USA would host the Women's World Cup for the third time after 1999 and 2003. As with the men's competition, the field of participants should comprise 48 nations by 2031 at the latest. Four years later, the four associations from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales want to organize the Women's World Cup together.

