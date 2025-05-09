48 teams will play for the World Cup trophy from 2031 Keystone

The Women's World Cup will be held with 48 teams from 2031. This was decided by the Council of the world governing body FIFA at a virtual meeting.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This means that 16 more teams will be playing for the title after the next World Cup in Brazil in 2027. As a result of the increase in the number of participants, 104 instead of 64 World Cup matches will take place and the tournament will last one week longer. The preliminary round will be played in twelve groups of four teams each.

It is not just about having 16 more teams at the World Cup, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Rather, the aim was to take the next steps in women's football "so that more FIFA member associations can use the tournament to develop their women's football structures holistically". The bids for the 2031 and 2035 World Cup tournaments have been adjusted accordingly.

The tournament has only been held with 32 teams since the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Infantino emphasized that teams from five continental associations had reached the knockout phase for the first time. Having 48 teams in the future would ensure "that women's football can continue its worldwide growth," said the FIFA boss.