Mill was part of the 1990 World Cup-winning squad in Italy, even though he never played a match. Picture: picture alliance / ZB

German football is mourning the death of former international Frank Mill. The 1990 World Cup winner died at the age of 67, his former club Rot-Weiss Essen announced, citing his family.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a report in the "Bild" newspaper, Mill died on Tuesday night as a result of a heart attack he suffered at the end of May.

The striker played 17 international matches. At the beginning of the nineties, Mill played together with Stéphane Chapuisat at Borussia Dortmund for three seasons.