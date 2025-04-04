Mats Hummels ends his career in the summer. dpa

World champion in 2014 with the DFB team, many titles with Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern: Mats Hummels is one of the greats in German football. The defender will soon be retiring.

DPA dpa

Mats Hummels is ending his career after this season. The 36-year-old 2014 World Cup winner made the announcement on Instagram. "After over 18 years and so many things that football has given me, I'm ending my career this summer," said Hummels in a video message featuring many moments from his career. "When I see all this, I realize even more how much this whole journey, this whole path has meant to me, how extraordinary it was to be able to experience it."

Hummels became German champion six times and DFB Cup winner four times with FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Most recently, the central defender played for AS Roma, but was no longer part of the regular line-up there. His contract ends in the summer.

Scorer of the winning goal in the World Cup quarter-finals

The long-serving international celebrated his greatest success in 2014 with the World Cup title in Brazil. He headed in the winning goal in the quarter-final against France to make it 1-0, having previously scored with his head in the 4-0 opening win against Portugal to make it 2-0. He scored five goals in 78 international appearances. He was denied the Champions League title, losing 2-1 to FC Bayern in the final with BVB at Wembley Stadium in London in 2013.

He was very emotional in his video. "I'm struggling with the emotions right now. Now comes the moment that no footballer can avoid," he introduced the message. He then looked back on his great career with gratitude. "It simply takes a lot, the right coaches at the right time. Being fit at the right moment, the right teammates at the right time." He will miss the big stadiums and the fans like those in Dortmund's South Stand: "It was wonderful to be able to play in front of such backdrops, in front of the fans, and I'll miss that, I'll miss it like hell."

Videos from the department