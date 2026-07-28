According to a statement from his club, Manchester City, the midfielder underwent a minor procedure. Rodri will now begin a short rehabilitation period. English media speculated that the 30-year-old could miss the start of the season on August 23.

Rodri was named the World Cup's best player following the victory over Argentina in the final. There has been recent speculation that the Madrid-born playmaker could return to his homeland to join Real Madrid. His contract with Manchester City expires next summer.