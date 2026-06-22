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Germany World Cup Over for Nico Schlotterbeck

SDA

22.6.2026 - 14:09

Nico Schlotterbeck suffered a torn medial ligament in his left ankle during the 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast
Nico Schlotterbeck suffered a torn medial ligament in his left ankle during the 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast
Keystone

For German defender Nico Schlotterbeck, the World Cup has come to a premature end due to an ankle injury.

Keystone-SDA

22.06.2026, 14:09

22.06.2026, 14:20

According to the German news agency dpa, the 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund player suffered a torn medial ligament in his left ankle during the 2-1 win over Ivory Coast and will no longer be able to play for the German national team in the tournament in North America. He is expected to be sidelined for about two months.

Following Lennart Karl’s muscle injury, Germany’s national team coach Julian Nagelsmann now has to cope with his second absence in the current tournament. Since the FIFA deadline has passed, he cannot call up a replacement player this time. The world governing body allows only one new goalkeeper to be called up to the squad after each team’s first match.

Nagelsmann had been able to add Assan Ouédraogo to the roster as a replacement for Karl. Even before the roster was announced, Serge Gnabry, a candidate for the starting lineup, had to withdraw from the World Cup. Antonio Rüdiger is likely to take Schlotterbeck’s regular spot in central defense alongside Jonathan Tah.

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