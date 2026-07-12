Breel Embolo is the tragic figure of Switzerland’s World Cup adventure. At the start, he wasn’t allowed to fly into the U.S.; at the end, he dived like a swallow to earn a yellow-red card, and Switzerland headed home. In between, he scored twice and was held and kicked.

Breel Embolo is kicked out of the tournament, along with Paredes and the Swiss national team.

Here's what it's all about Breel Embolo is making big headlines for Switzerland at this World Cup—both at the start and at the end.

Even before the World Cup has kicked off, Breel Embolo is keeping the Swiss soccer world on the edge of its seat with his entry ban.

And in the end, it all comes back to Embolo and flying. After diving, he was sent off with a yellow-red card, and the Swiss national team was eliminated from the tournament against Argentina. Summary created with

Breel Embolo is making the biggest headlines of Switzerland’s World Cup campaign—both before kickoff and just before the final whistle. First, he was denied entry into the U.S. because he had been convicted in April for an incident dating back to 2018 involving a threat and should have submitted a new visa application.

For days, the Swiss national team waited in San Diego for their star striker, who arrived so late that he even missed the final warm-up match before the kickoff against Australia. “We need Breel, and he needs us,” Murat Yakin said at the time.

Yakin couldn't even imagine a World Cup without Embolo. He knows exactly how important Embolo's physical presence and power in the center of the attack are for the Swiss national team and for his system. There is no other striker with a Swiss passport who possesses his qualities.

Embolo: 2 goals, 2 assists, and kicked countless times

Fortunately, Embolo had acclimated in time for the World Cup opener and immediately scored our first goal against Qatar. He went on to add two assists and another goal. On top of that, he faced countless duels against aggressive, hard-hitting defenders. Especially against Bosnia and Colombia in the Round of 16, he took a constant barrage of hits. Embolo was held, pulled, and kicked.

And everything seems to be falling into place. The Swiss national team, with Embolo as the lone striker up front, finishes first in its group, beats Algeria to win its first-ever World Cup knockout match, and then goes on to win the intense Round of 16 match against Colombia.

And they’re on track in the quarterfinals, too. In the 67th minute, Dan Ndoye scores the equalizer against reigning world champion Argentina. Switzerland has the momentum on its side, is in control of the game, and is on the verge of sending superstar Lionel Messi into World Cup retirement ...

... until Embolo was cautioned in the 72nd minute for an obvious dive at the center line and was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Down a man, Switzerland went on to lose 1–3 in extra time.

After Embolo's dive, the Swiss national team heads home

It’s unfortunate that the VAR intervened to point out to the referee that he had cautioned the wrong player—the Argentine. Because only then does the referee have the right to reverse his decision and show Embolo a yellow card instead.

"A scandal," as SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer has said countless times, but it isn't. "The referees acted like schoolmasters and lacked tact," as blue expert Rolf Fringer puts it—that might be a more accurate description.

But the fact is: If, like Embolo, you’ve already been booked and then let yourself get carried away into such an obvious dive, that’s just reckless. After all, the new rule—known as “mistaken identity”—was announced before the tournament and wasn’t applied for the first time during this tournament.

So Switzerland is eliminated from the tournament after the quarterfinals and heads home. And Embolo, with his dive, once again makes the biggest headlines at the end.