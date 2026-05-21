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WORLD CUP 2026 World Cup city Guadalajara honors legend Pelé with statue

SDA

21.5.2026 - 23:59

A 9.5 meter high statue of Pelé now adorns the square in front of the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
A 9.5 meter high statue of Pelé now adorns the square in front of the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Keystone

The World Cup city of Guadalajara in Mexico is honoring football legend Pelé with a 9.5-metre-high statue. The Brazilian made World Cup history there with the Seleção in 1970.

Keystone-SDA

21.05.2026, 23:59

The monument was unveiled in front of the Jalisco stadium, where the exceptional player played several games with the Brazilian national team during the 1970 World Cup. The Seleção won the third of their five World Cup titles in Mexico.

The statue bears the name "La Canarinha" (little canary), as the Brazilian team is also known due to the yellow color of its jersey. Pelé died in 2022 at the age of 82.

The Estadio Jalisco is located around 20 kilometers east of the Guadalajara stadium, one of the venues for this year's World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The opening match between Mexico and South Africa will take place on June 11 in the historic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The Brazilians won the title against Italy 4:1 in the metropolis in 1970. Pele scored to make it 1-0.

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