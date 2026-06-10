Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history. Like his eternal rival Lionel Messi, the 41-year-old Portuguese is taking part in his sixth World Cup in North America - a record that underlines his unparalleled longevity. Portugal go into the tournament as group favorites and have a squad that is world-class in all positions. Alongside 'CR7', established stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão are expected to make the difference.

But all eyes will inevitably be on Ronaldo, who wants to crown his career with the only major title he has yet to win. He is consciously taking the pressure off himself ahead of what will probably be his last major tournament: "Of course I want to be world champion," the icon emphasized in the run-up, "but whether I make it or not will not change my status in football." This composure could be key for the Portuguese, who have often failed to live up to expectations at major tournaments.

The unpredictable "cafeteros"

Colombia are Portugal's main challengers for group victory. The "Cafeteros" arrive with a lot of self-confidence and the typically passionate South American temperament. After a period of upheaval, the Colombians want to return to their most successful times in North America, when they delighted fans with their refreshing attacking football in 2014 and advanced to the quarter-finals.

The current team combines physical robustness with technical elegance. The focal point of Colombia's attacking play is Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz, whose pace and dribbling ability can pose massive problems for any defensive line. Supported by a mixture of hungry talents and internationally experienced strategists in midfield, Colombia are considered strong in transitional play and difficult to play against. The direct duel against Portugal could be one of the highlights of the preliminary round.

Congo's turbulent return after 52 years

The Democratic Republic of Congo have had an emotional and extremely rocky road to this World Cup. For the first time in 52 years - back in 1974 in Germany they competed under the name of Zaire - the "Leopards" are taking part in the finals again. However, the African underdogs' preparations were anything but normal: an Ebola pandemic in parts of Africa caused massive restrictions, logistical hurdles, isolated training camps and major concerns among the team.

Despite these adverse circumstances, the team showed tremendous cohesion. Full-back Gédéon Kalulu summed it up in a FIFA interview: the return after more than half a century was not just a sporting success, but a much-needed symbol of hope for an entire nation. They were playing for the people back home who had been through so much and could smile again through football. With professionals trained in Europe, the Congolese want to show on the pitch that they can overcome any crisis.

Cannavaro's Uzbek adventure

The big unknown in the group is Uzbekistan. The Central Asians have qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever and want to prove that they are more than just astonished tourists on the biggest stage. On the sidelines is a man who knows exactly how to win this competition: Fabio Cannavaro. Italy's 2006 world champion captain has sparked euphoria in Uzbekistan. He has instilled an Italian-style tactical discipline and defensive stability into the team. Cannavaro hopes that his immense experience and the great enthusiasm of his Uzbek players will give the established nations a leg up.