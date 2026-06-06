Murat Yakin draws conclusions about the early kick-off time, his defense, the climate and Breel Embolo's fitness level in the last test before the World Cup Keystone

The Swiss national team will play their World Cup dress rehearsal on Saturday. The match against Australia presents coach Murat Yakin's players with four challenges.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Unusual kick-off time

The game kicks off at 12.00 noon local time in San Diego, California, which is 9.00 p.m. Swiss time. Why this unusual kick-off time? Switzerland will play all three group matches at the World Cup at the same time. This is convenient for Swiss fans, who watch the games on TV from 9.00 p.m., but less so for the players, who are more used to afternoon or evening games.

"The biggest change is that we'll probably be eating pasta or rice at half past eight," says defender Nico Elvedi, who is not exactly thrilled about this lavish breakfast. "It will definitely be unusual. But we should get used to it quickly." For this reason, Murat Yakin has also scheduled the training sessions accordingly. The Swiss delegation are doing everything they can to ensure that the players are ready for the World Cup opener against Qatar in a week's time on Saturday.

The choice of defense

Which defensive line will Switzerland field against Qatar on Saturday, June 13, at the San Francisco 49ers stadium, the site of last year's Super Bowl? The quartet of Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Elvedi and Ricardo Rodriguez was considered the favored option after a successful qualifying campaign, but Yakin has made a number of changes since the start of the year.

In last Sunday's 4-1 win over Jordan in St. Gallen, Denis Zakaria played in a back three alongside Elvedi and Akanji. All three regularly play in such a system at club level, and they worked very well together last Sunday. Yakin has repeatedly emphasized that he wants a versatile team that can adapt to the respective opponent. But the starting line-up is also important. If the coach opts for a back three again on Saturday, it would be a clear indication of his intentions at this World Cup.

Embolo's fitness

The good news came on Thursday evening. Breel Embolo has finally been cleared to travel to the USA. The striker received his visa after a two-and-a-half day wait and arrived in California late Friday night. Although he will be part of the squad, it is hard to imagine he will feature at San Diego FC, the local MLS team, on Saturday.

However, the contribution of the prolific Swiss striker (nine goals in his last twelve international appearances) is not limited to his goalscoring ability. "Breel is very important for us. He's a very cheerful person who always creates a good atmosphere," says goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Zeki Amdouni and Cedric Itten are the most promising candidates for his temporary replacement. Noah Okafor could also be given a second chance at center forward.

A win at the end

After the match against Jordan, an opponent comparable to Qatar in terms of strength, Switzerland will now face Australia. The "Socceroos", regular guests at World Cups, reached the round of 16 in 2022, where they were defeated 2-1 by former world champions Argentina.

The Australians, who face Turkey, the USA and Paraguay in Group D, appear to be at a similar level to Canada, Switzerland's third opponent at the World Cup. That match will take place on Wednesday, June 24, in Vancouver. However, the team coached by former international Tony Popovic will play more defensively.

"A win would be ideal. But the most important thing is to get used to the climate," emphasizes Elvedi. According to the forecast, it will be mild and cloudy on Saturday in Southern California, where Switzerland will be looking to build momentum seven days before the big tournament.