The Swiss national team narrowly missed pulling off a stunning upset against world champion Argentina, but made history by advancing to the quarterfinals. However, not all players are heading home as winners. Here are the tournament grades based on potential, expectations, and performance.

Position Tor Gregor Kobel Editorial rating 5 He's there when he's needed. Take, for example, the historic Round of 16 victory in a penalty shootout against Colombia, where he made a miraculous save on Hernandez's shot. While he still shows some weaknesses in his distribution from the back at times, he had a strong tournament.

Position Tor Yvon Mvogo The No. 2 goalkeeper behind Kobel did not play a single minute, so he cannot be graded.

Position Tor Marvin Keller Number 3 in the goalie rotation and only between the posts during practice. Cannot be graded.

Position Defense Manuel Akanji Editorial rating 5 He’s getting better with every game. Or to put it another way: The better the opponents, the better he plays and the fewer mistakes he makes. The defensive leader is having a strong World Cup.

Position Defense Aurelius Amenda He was the only field player not to see any playing time. Although he probably didn’t expect much playing time either, the 22-year-old defensive prospect is likely disappointed to have played 0 minutes. The World Cup was essentially a trial run; the future is likely his. Cannot be evaluated.

Position Defense Eray Cömert Editorial rating 4 He basically has to wait until the very last second. Yakin brings him on as a substitute during extra time of the defensive battle against Argentina, when the team is down a man. He has no chance against the goals scored against them.

Position Defense Nico Elvedi Editorial rating 5.5 One of the biggest standouts of this World Cup. Together with Akanji, he forms a defensive wall. His match against Colombia was an absolute highlight. Blue Sport called him the best defender in the world and wrote: “He clears the ball and sweeps everything away.” He had a top-notch World Cup.

Position Defense Luca Jaquez Editorial rating 4.5 He played the final 4 minutes against Bosnia in the second group stage match, then 74 minutes against Canada, but was subsequently sidelined with minor muscle issues. The 23-year-old has shown that he can also be an option at right back in the future. A solid World Cup debut.

Position Defense Miro Muheim Editorial rating 3.5 He was the unlucky one against Qatar, scoring an own goal shortly after coming on as a substitute and just before the final whistle. After that, he was sidelined for nearly three weeks with a calf injury. He then came off the bench against Colombia and Argentina. It was an unfortunate tournament for him, but should Rodriguez retire, the future at left back is likely to be his.

Position Defense Ricardo Rodriguez Editorial rating 5 He heads to the World Cup without a club and proves once again what a seasoned player he is. Not the fastest, not the youngest, but blessed with a unique sense of positioning, he shuts down Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and sends him packing. A great tournament and a formidable showcase as he looks for a new club.

Position Defense Denis Zakaria Editorial rating 5 He's playing at right back, a position he's not used to, and is doing a great job. What an amazing performance against Algeria in the first knockout game—and he was strong against Colombia and Argentina, too. Definitely one of the standout players of the World Cup.

Position Defense Silvan Widmer Editorial rating 3.5 The only nominal right fullback on the roster, but he was only started at right back in the second group stage match. He’s been pushed down the pecking order by Zakaria and Jaquez. After coming off the bench against Colombia, he did a good job. However, when the pace picks up on this stage, Widmer reaches his limits.

Position Midfield Michel Aebischer Editorial rating 4.5 He started in the World Cup opener against Qatar (a strong performance) and against Bosnia, but then lost his starting spot to the outstanding Manzambi. He was then a spectator during the crucial matches, was injured against Colombia, and did not play against Argentina.

Position Midfield Remo Freuler Editorial rating 5 He runs and delivers; his batteries never seem to run out. The Duracell Bunny of the Swiss midfield and the right-hand man to captain Granit Xhaka. Like Rodriguez, he traveled to the World Cup without a club, and like Rodriguez, he certainly doesn’t have to worry about his future after performances like these.

Position Midfield Ardon Jashari Editorial rating 3.5 He played one minute against Qatar, then didn't see any action until the Round of 16 match against Colombia. He started the game playing behind the striker but never really got into the flow of the game. He had to come off at halftime. He performed much better after coming on as a substitute against Argentina. A consoling finish—nothing more.

Position Midfield Johan Manzambi Editorial rating 6 The Swiss soccer community is convinced: Argentina could have been beaten with Manzambi on the field. But the World Cup’s rising star missed the round of 16 and the quarterfinals due to injury. In the group stage, he came off the bench twice, started once, scored 3 goals, and even set up another. What a World Cup debut for the 20-year-old! Then came another assist against Algeria, but from that point on, a nagging knee contusion sidelined him.

Position Midfield Noah Okafor Editorial rating 3 He definitely would have hoped for a different outcome. He arrived at the World Cup with 8 Premier League goals under his belt and after a conversation with coach Yakin. But things just didn’t click. He wasn’t used at all in the group stage. Against Algeria, Yakin sent him onto the field in the 71st minute. Despite the victory, Okafor is so frustrated after the final whistle that he refuses to celebrate or speak with reporters. As a result, he’s back to being just a spectator. Instead of playing a leading role—which he certainly has the soccer skills for—he doesn’t even have a supporting role at this World Cup.

Position Midfield Fabian Rieder Editorial rating 4 He came off the bench against Qatar, started against Bosnia, and spent the entire 90 minutes on the bench against Canada. His World Cup, like his performances, has been very up and down. Notably, he’s been far more noticeable in the center behind the striker than on the wing. In over 300 minutes, he hasn’t recorded a single point. His World Cup? Adequate.

Position Midfield Djibril Sow Editorial rating 4 He's fast and powerful. He came on against Bosnia in the 72nd minute alongside Manzambi and Vargas and, though overshadowed by the other two, put in a strong performance. However, he was unable to replicate that performance against either Canada or Colombia. He still has plenty of room for improvement.

Position Midfield Granit Xhaka Editorial rating 5 His publicly voiced criticism following the lackluster friendly against Australia and the disappointing 1-1 draw against Qatar in the opener has caused some friction and sparked discussion. His wake-up call, however, was just what the team needed. For the team—and especially for himself. Because he doesn’t just complain; he really delivers. Despite a few minor slip-ups, he’s the strategist and driving force in the midfield. The heart and brain of the Swiss national team.

Position Midfield Black people Editorial rating 4.5 His explosiveness is hard to beat. But because he lacks efficiency in front of the net, he loses his starting spot in the third group stage match against Canada. He then returns to the starting lineup in the knockout stage and, from that point on, becomes Switzerland’s top scorer with two goals. Ndoye delivered.

Position Midfield Ruben Vargas Editorial rating 5.5 A goal and two assists after coming off the bench against Bosnia, and a goal against Canada. Then he kept his cool during the decisive penalty kick against Colombia. He’s racking up scoring points and having a strong World Cup. Even though he didn’t come off the bench against Argentina until just before the end due to a man disadvantage, he still managed to steal the spotlight.

Position Storm Zeki Amdouni Editorial rating 3.5 He certainly would have imagined this World Cup going differently for himself. After fighting his way back from a long-term injury just in time, he played 11 minutes against Qatar, then didn’t play at all in the next two games. In the knockout rounds, he came on as a substitute each time. Aside from his daring penalty kick in the shootout against Colombia, he barely made a mark.

Position Storm Breel Embolo Editorial rating 4.5 Highs and lows. He stepped up in the first game against Qatar and scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0. He’s often a lone fighter up front and has to take a constant barrage of hits. He really took a beating, especially against Colombia and Argentina. What’s the bottom line? 2 goals, 2 assists, what felt like 100 tackles—and then, of course, unfortunately, that silly dive against Argentina, which resulted in a yellow-red card.

Position Storm Christian Fassnacht Editorial rating 4 Yakin gives the YB player a few minutes of playing time against Canada. Before and after that, he just sits on the bench. He surely would have liked more playing time, but he didn't really expect it himself. His selection for the World Cup roster came as a surprise.