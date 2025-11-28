  1. Residential Customers
Visa denied World Cup group draw takes place without Iran

SDA

28.11.2025 - 10:02

The group draw for next year's World Cup will take place without Iran's representatives
Keystone

The group draw for next year's World Cup will take place without Iran's representatives. Those responsible at the federation justify the decision with the refusal of visas for entry to the USA.

Keystone-SDA

28.11.2025, 13:25

"We have informed FIFA that the decisions taken have nothing to do with sport and that the members of the Iranian delegation will not take part in the World Cup draw," said the federation's spokesman on state television. Local media had previously reported that the USA had refused a visa to the president of the Iranian Football Association in particular.

The draw for next year's tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada and Mexico, will take place next Friday in Washington.

