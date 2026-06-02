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Victory against Uzbekistan World Cup hosts and Nati opponents Canada boost their confidence

SDA

2.6.2026 - 08:18

Canada wins against Uzbekistan ahead of the World Cup.
Canada wins against Uzbekistan ahead of the World Cup.
Picture: Keystone

The Canadian national team is recharging its batteries before the start of the World Cup. In the international match against Uzbekistan, Switzerland's World Cup group opponents won 2:0.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 08:18

02.06.2026, 08:23

After a goalless first half, Jonathan Osorio scored just under 30 minutes before the end of the game to give his side the lead. Michael Nelson made the final score 2-0 in stoppage time.

It is Canada's second win of the year, following draws against Tunisia and Iceland. In January, the team, which is co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico and the USA, won 1-0 against Guatemala.

Switzerland will face Canada in their final group match at the World Cup on June 24.

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