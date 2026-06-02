Canada wins against Uzbekistan ahead of the World Cup. Picture: Keystone

The Canadian national team is recharging its batteries before the start of the World Cup. In the international match against Uzbekistan, Switzerland's World Cup group opponents won 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a goalless first half, Jonathan Osorio scored just under 30 minutes before the end of the game to give his side the lead. Michael Nelson made the final score 2-0 in stoppage time.

It is Canada's second win of the year, following draws against Tunisia and Iceland. In January, the team, which is co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico and the USA, won 1-0 against Guatemala.

Switzerland will face Canada in their final group match at the World Cup on June 24.