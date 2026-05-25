Gregor Kobel has to postpone his call-up to the national team due to illness. Keystone

The Swiss national team's World Cup preparations begin with a week of training in St. Gallen. However, not all players will be involved from the start.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Twelve players started the pre-camp in eastern Switzerland on Whit Monday: goalkeepers Marvin Keller and Yvon Mvogo, defensive players Aurèle Amenda, Nico Elvedi, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer and Denis Zakaria as well as attacking players Johan Manzambi, Zeki Amdouni, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten and Fabian Rieder. Gregor Kobel was also due to make the trip, but had to postpone it due to illness.

The remaining players are still missing as they were in action with their clubs on Saturday or Sunday. They are expected to arrive in St. Gallen by Thursday.

One exception is Amdouni: although he was still on duty with his club on Whit Sunday, he has already been included in the national team from the start. The attacking player had missed almost the entire season due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

At the end of the training week in St. Gallen, a test match against Jordan is scheduled for next Sunday (3.00 pm). On Tuesday, June 2, the national team will travel to the base camp in San Diego.

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