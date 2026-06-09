The World Cup, which begins on Thursday, will take place without Africa's referee of the year 2025. Omar Artan from Somalia has been denied entry to the USA.

The referee will not be able to officiate at the tournament, FIFA announced on Tuesday. The border protection agency CBP had decided that a traveler from Somalia, "a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was not eligible for entry due to security screening concerns and he was denied entry," it said in a statement from the world governing body.

Assignments in Canada and Mexico also not possible

Artan was not named in the statement, but is the only World Cup referee from Somalia. According to the statement, Artan wanted to enter the USA from Istanbul on Saturday in Miami. Further checks were deemed necessary. Each entry permit is a case-by-case decision and CBP officials are authorized to question and search travelers and make decisions in accordance with US law.

FIFA added: "FIFA is not involved in the host country's immigration procedures, including decisions on visa applications." As at previous tournaments, the host country has the ultimate right to decide on the granting of visas. The World Cup officials train together in Miami and are prepared for the matches there. As a result, Artan's involvement in the other host countries, Mexico and Canada, is currently ruled out.

"They have a problem with my country"

Artan told the New York Times that he was "very, very disappointed". He was "just a referee" who wanted to fulfill the biggest dream of his life by taking part in the World Cup. There were no formal mistakes: "I had the right papers and everything else. I had the right visa." The referee, who was named Africa's Referee of the Year 2025, had submitted FIFA documents and proof of his more than ten-year career as a professional referee. "I think they have a problem with my country," he continued.

The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports clearly criticized the decision of the US authorities. Omar Artan was denied entry to the USA "without good reason", it said in a statement. The Somali government immediately contacted the US authorities and FIFA, but so far no solution has been found.

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