National coach Murat Yakin has the 26 players for the World Cup squad in mind. Keystone

The Swiss FA will announce the first players in the squad for this summer's World Cup on Monday. But the list of players was already published in the media on Sunday.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, "Blick" published the Swiss squad for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

In an interview with blue Sport, Christian Fassnacht is asked about his nomination. Although he does not confirm his call-up, it is clear from his reaction that he is aware of it.

Meanwhile, the association is sticking to its concept of presenting the players based on eleven pictures published on social media. The first officially confirmed names are Goalie Gregor Kobel, defender Ricardo Rodriguez and midfielder Johan Manzambi. Show more

According to Blick, there will be three changes to the Swiss squad compared to the line-up for the test matches in the spring. Alvyn Sanches, Joël Monteiro and Vincent Sierro will miss the trip to the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten and Zeki Amdouni are new additions to the squad.

Meanwhile, the association is sticking to its concept of presenting the players based on eleven pictures published on social media. The first officially confirmed names for the World Cup squad are Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Ricardo Rodriguez and midfielder Johan Manzambi.