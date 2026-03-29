  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

At the reopening World Cup test match at the Azteca Stadium overshadowed by death

SDA

29.3.2026 - 08:43

Fans queue up at the reopening of the Azteca Stadium.
Fans queue up at the reopening of the Azteca Stadium.
Picture: Keystone

The World Cup test between hosts Mexico and Nations League winners Portugal (0:0) is overshadowed by a death.

Keystone-SDA

29.03.2026, 08:43

29.03.2026, 09:04

According to the local police, the fan was drunk and tried to jump over the outside parapet from the second to the second floor in the VIP area. In doing so, he fell to the first floor. Rescue attempts by the paramedics present were unsuccessful.

The Azteca Stadium, which hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, had been closed for renovation work since May 2024. The historic venue will host five matches at the upcoming World Cup - including three preliminary round and two knockout matches. The World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA will open on June 11 in the stadium in Mexico City with the match between Mexico and South Africa.

In sporting terms, the spectators saw a match with few highlights just two and a half months before the start of the tournament. Both teams had to do without numerous players due to injury. Cristiano Ronaldo was also absent, with the superstar having been out since the end of February with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

More from the department

After being stripped of the title. A sign of resilience: Senegal's trophy parade in Paris

After being stripped of the titleA sign of resilience: Senegal's trophy parade in Paris

Setback for World Cup hosts. USA suffer defeat against Belgium - Nati opponents Canada avoid defeat

Setback for World Cup hostsUSA suffer defeat against Belgium - Nati opponents Canada avoid defeat

Dream of the

Dream of the "perfect season"Unbeaten Geneva face the champions in the cup final