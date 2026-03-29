Fans queue up at the reopening of the Azteca Stadium. Picture: Keystone

The World Cup test between hosts Mexico and Nations League winners Portugal (0:0) is overshadowed by a death.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the local police, the fan was drunk and tried to jump over the outside parapet from the second to the second floor in the VIP area. In doing so, he fell to the first floor. Rescue attempts by the paramedics present were unsuccessful.

The Azteca Stadium, which hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, had been closed for renovation work since May 2024. The historic venue will host five matches at the upcoming World Cup - including three preliminary round and two knockout matches. The World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA will open on June 11 in the stadium in Mexico City with the match between Mexico and South Africa.

In sporting terms, the spectators saw a match with few highlights just two and a half months before the start of the tournament. Both teams had to do without numerous players due to injury. Cristiano Ronaldo was also absent, with the superstar having been out since the end of February with a muscle injury in his left thigh.