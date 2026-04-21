The World Cup in North America will not only be expensive fun for Swiss football fans. Keystone

Seating discontent and horrendous ticket prices: Fans feel misled by the World Cup. Has FIFA placed buyers in worse seats than offered?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Fans criticize FIFA for extremely high World Cup ticket prices, dynamic pricing and expensive secondary market offers.

Even preliminary round matches sometimes cost as much as tickets for the finals, making a visit to the stadium unaffordable for many fans.

The allocation of seats is causing additional problems: according to reports, buyers in the most expensive category feel that they have been allocated worse seats than expected based on the stadium plans. FIFA rejects the accusations. Show more

Horrendous prices, seating chaos and an opaque ticket policy: the anticipation of many World Cup stadium visitors is dampened around two months before the start of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The global football spectacle is likely to be the most expensive in history for fans - and a visit to the stadium is out of reach for normal earners. Even on the secondary market, prices for the German preliminary round matches have the character of finals. The world governing body FIFA is once again under fire.

Here's what's behind it:

How expensive are the tickets?

The air has been thick since the start of sales: the dynamic pricing, in which costs rise or fall depending on demand, is at the center of the trouble. According to media reports, FIFA recently announced even higher prices. For the USA's first match against Paraguay alone, the world governing body is charging up to 4105 US dollars (just under 3200 Swiss francs) for a first-category seat. Germany's preliminary round matches are currently only available on the secondary market.

FIFA also raised the maximum price for tickets to the World Cup final to 10,990 US dollars (8562 Swiss francs). After the draw in December, the price was 8680 US dollars.

What has happened recently?

Some ticket buyers accuse FIFA of misleading them with stadium plans. They complain that the final location of the seats has been misrepresented. Information cards suggested that tickets in the first and most expensive of the four categories would take you to the central lower tier. However, according to a report in the "New York Times", some ticket holders in the first category claimed that they had been placed in blocks that were now category two.

FIFA offered several sales phases. Since April 1, there has been a last-minute section in which certain seats and not categories can now be selected. When seating plans from a view from December were apparently shown during this phase, some ticket buyers in the higher category pointed out that they had been allocated seats in category two blocks. FIFA then removed the seating plans from the information page, according to the report.

According to the New York Times, some fans are accusing FIFA of later allocating the original seats in the first category to corporate partners and VIP guests. When FIFA recently offered new premium seats, this fueled the fans' suspicions.

How is FIFA reacting?

FIFA responded to an inquiry from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The plans published before the last-minute phase "only served as a guide and not as an exact seating plan", a spokesperson said. With the start of the sales phase, FIFA wanted to help organized fans of a national team to sit together.

FIFA refuted that the central lower tier seats were originally in the first category. "The introduction of new front row products reflects the current sales phase in which individual seats may be offered and does not change the category-based model under which previous tickets were sold," FIFA said. All fans have been allocated seats within the category purchased or better.

How are fan associations reacting?

The organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) submitted a complaint to the European Commission against FIFA's World Cup ticket policy.

"This is the most expensive World Cup ever for traveling fans - from tickets to travel to accommodation," a spokesperson for the UK Football Supporters' Association told PA news agency earlier this month. "The ridiculous ticket prices and FIFA's opaque policies have led many fans to conclude that they simply cannot afford to attend the biggest global football event."

What is the secondary market all about?

FIFA's secondary market, where purchased tickets can be resold, also puts many fans off. The reason: the prices can be determined by sellers without regulation, and sometimes horrendous prices are demanded. The world association collects a commission of 15 percent of the secondary market tickets sold. Only in Mexico are there apparently regulations that the secondary market prices may not exceed the actual ticket price.

For a seat in the lower tier at the German national team's first preliminary round match against Curacao in Houston, 2300 dollars are being asked for on the secondary market - that's around 1791 francs. Even a seat under the roof costs 805 dollars.

FIFA defends itself by saying that the secondary market model is in line with standard practices on the ticket market for major sporting events in the host countries. In contrast to profit-oriented third-party providers of ticket marketplaces, FIFA revenue is reinvested in the global development of football via the 211 member associations.