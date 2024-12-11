Goalkeeping spectacle in the Champions League: on Tuesday evening, there were some terrific but also curious scenes in various matches - goalkeepers were involved everywhere.

Tobias Benz

Martínez makes a mistake

A misunderstanding in the Villa defense led to Leipzig's rather flattering equalizer in the 27th minute: Seiwald simply knocked the ball wide from his own half. Neither Diego Carlos nor Konsa or keeper Martínez make a decisive run at the ball, allowing Openda to sprint in between, take the ball superbly on the edge of the penalty area, place it straight past Martínez and slot it into the empty net.

Martinez's opposite number Gulacsi also makes a mistake

Villa then took the lead again in the 52nd minute: the English side launched a counter-attack through Durán, who got to the ball just past the halfway line and appeared to pick up pace. Completely unexpectedly, the joker takes a shot from a good 26 meters and places the ball centrally over Gulácsi. However, the Hungarian is too far in front of the box and does not look good at all.

Double save from Schlager

Salzburg goalkeeper Schlager is called into action twice in the tenth minute! Hakimi takes a powerful and high shot from the second row, Schlager deflects the fluttering shot forward. Gonçalo Ramos is there and heads towards goal from close range, but the 28-year-old Austrian reacts strongly again and steers the ball across the box.

A completely crazy save :-)

PSV had their first chance in the 20th minute following a set-piece. Olivier Boscagli suddenly has a clear run from seven meters after a corner kick from the right, but fails to beat Brest keeper Marco Bizot with his high shot.

Sommer holds off Xhaka

Xhaka has played with no other player more often than Sommer (205 times). On Tuesday evening, the two Swiss will face each other on the pitch for the first time. And there is even a private duel between the Leverkusen pace-setter and the Inter goalkeeper: Grimaldo takes a long-range shot after a pass from Wirtz, but is unable to get through from the left. Xhaka then has another window to shoot, but the ball is too poorly placed and ends up in Sommer's arms.

The highlights of Tuesday's matches