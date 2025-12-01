  1. Residential Customers
Out of action for months World footballer Aitana Bonmati out with a fractured fibula

SDA

1.12.2025 - 08:38

Aitana Bonmati is out with a fractured fibula
Aitana Bonmati is out with a fractured fibula
Keystone

Aitana Bonmati has suffered a fracture to her left fibula in training, according to the Spanish Football Association.

Keystone-SDA

01.12.2025, 08:38

01.12.2025, 08:41

Bonmati, who plays for FC Barcelona with Swiss international Sydney Schertenleib among others, sustained her injury during training on Sunday due to "incorrect support", according to the association. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to be out of action for several months.

While Spain will play the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany on Tuesday, Bonmati will return to Barcelona.

