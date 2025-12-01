Aitana Bonmati is out with a fractured fibula Keystone

Aitana Bonmati has suffered a fracture to her left fibula in training, according to the Spanish Football Association.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bonmati, who plays for FC Barcelona with Swiss international Sydney Schertenleib among others, sustained her injury during training on Sunday due to "incorrect support", according to the association. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to be out of action for several months.

While Spain will play the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany on Tuesday, Bonmati will return to Barcelona.