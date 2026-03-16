Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

The national team goalkeeper was once again on the bench for the 2-0 win in the League Cup final against Manchester United. Peng is still waiting for her first appearance for Chelsea in the 2026 calendar year, but nobody can take the title away from her.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney was left on the bench for the entire duration of the draw against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz on the other side plays through against leaders Manchester City and helps to keep the score at zero.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

West Ham play Manchester United on Wednesday.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

West Ham play Manchester United on Wednesday.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham lose 2-1 against Everton. Bühler has been injured for months.

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

Csillag is substituted in the 70th minute in the basement duel against Leicester with the score at 1-0. In the final minutes, Csillag, who had been playing strongly, won the penalty, which Ceri Holland converted to make the final score 2-0.

Leicester City Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann remains pale in the six-point game against Liverpool and is substituted after just over an hour with the score at 0-1. Leicester remain bottom of the league.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

During the week, Riesen plays through in the 1-0 defeat in the quarter-final of the DFB Cup against Wolfsburg. Three days after being knocked out of the cup, they also lost to Werder Bremen in the league on Saturday. Riesen was substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 2:3. There was no turnaround and the team even conceded another goal.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler is substituted in stoppage time of the DFB Cup with a yellow card. On Saturday, like Riesen, she comes off the bench in the 72nd minute. And even then she picks up another yellow card.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj didn't play at all in the cup and only very briefly in the league. She was substituted in the 87th minute against Werder Bremen, but shortly afterwards she was sent off again. A week to forget.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is not in the squad for the 1-0 win in the cup quarter-final against Frankfurt, but four days later the 21-year-old is back on the bench for the 2-1 win against Leverkusen. This means that her injury has been cured.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet has only played one match since November 23, 2024. On May 17, 2025, she came off the bench in the second leg of the championship final against GC and played a key role in YB ultimately winning the title. This was followed by a move to Hoffenheim. However, she has never played there as she is struggling with a complicated injury.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli left the national team camp after the Northern Ireland game due to a slight concussion. She was on the bench for the 2:1 win against Nuremberg.

Fribourg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is substituted five minutes before the end in the win against Nuremberg. She does not play a major role in this match.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz came on for Fölmli in the 85th minute. There are no more goals.

Fribourg Leela Egli

The 19-year-old was substituted in the 64th minute with the score at 1-0. She neither gets on nor off the ball.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

With less than two minutes played, Herzog has to fish the ball out of the goal against Union Berlin. She is innocent, however, as the goal was preceded by a hair-raising misplaced pass from a team-mate. However, Herzog looks unlucky when she concedes the second goal from a corner. The game ends 2:2.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Leipzig are still missing Lara Marti through injury.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Böhi watches the 2-2 draw against Leipzig from the bench.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

The 20-year-old played against Leipzig but failed to score.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

The 26-year-old sits on the bench for the 1-0 defeat in the DFB Cup against SGS Essen. Three days later, she did not play in the 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga either.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

Cologne lose 0:3 against Bayern Munich. Fuchs is powerless to prevent the goals. With two strong saves, she prevents an even greater defeat against the league leaders.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

The 27-year-old sits on the bench in the defeat against league leaders Bayern Munich.

SGS Essen Ella Touon

Touon moved from Cologne to relegation-threatened SGS Essen in February, but they have put all their faith in her. On Wednesday, she scored the only goal of the game on the way to the semi-final of the DFB Cup against Werder Bremen(video). At the weekend, she also played in the 4-0 defeat against Hoffenheim.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

The 22-year-old played in the 2-1 defeat in Freiburg. She tries once from distance, but doesn't embarrass the goalkeeper.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

In the cup quarter-final, Mühlemann is substituted in the 56th minute with the score at 1:1. In the end, Carl Zeiss Jena celebrated an unchallenged 4:1 victory against the lower-ranked SC Sand. At the weekend, she received a yellow card in the basement clash against HSV and was substituted at the break. The result remained the same and the game ended 1-1, a missed opportunity for bottom-placed Carl Zeiss Jena to make up points in the relegation race.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Juventus Turin lose 0:1 to AC Milan and are therefore probably out of the championship race. Wälti plays in central midfield for Juve.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Two days before her 30th birthday, Viola Calligaris is also in the Juve starting eleven. However, she was substituted early on in the 23rd minute due to injury. The exact nature of the injury and how long Calligaris will be out of action have not yet been revealed.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

League leaders AS Roma drew 1-1 with Fiorentina. Pilgrim is still out injured.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Sassuolo will play against Inter Milan on Monday.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barça celebrate their 21st win in the 22nd round. Schertenleib is in the starting eleven against La Coruña and is cautioned in the 10th minute. The 19-year-old was substituted in the 73rd minute with the score at 1-0, after which Barça made it 2-0. Three days before the league win, Schertenleib also started the first leg of the Cup semi-final against Badalona. This match actually ended goalless.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Espanyol play Eibar on Monday evening.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Dijon, with Terchoun in the starting eleven, recorded a 2-0 win against St. Étienne on Wednesday. They continue next Wednesday in the Cup quarter-final against PSG.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg get rid of Nantes on their way to the Cup semi-final. Eseosa plays through in the 1:0 win.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is substituted for goalscorer Ines Konan in the 64th minute and helps to save the lead over time.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven had already scored a goal against Excelsior last Thursday. Xhemaili scored in the 29th minute to make it 1-0 and in the 52nd from the penalty spot to make it 4-0. In the end, PSV celebrated a 6-0 win against the bottom team and now top the table.

🇺🇲 USA

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

Mauron from the bottom-placed Tampa Bay Sun is substituted in the 62nd minute against Carolina Ascent with the score at 0-1. The score remains the same.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

The new season starts in Norway on March 21.