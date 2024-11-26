Xherdan Shaqiri retired from the national team after the European Championship. Now he's really getting going again at FCB. Does this make him a topic for Murat Yakin again? The topic is hotly debated at blue Sport.

Sandro Zappella

Now the 33-year-old is in absolute top form at FC Basel. Will he soon be a topic for Murat Yakin and the national team again?

A possible Shaqiri return is discussed in the Sport kompakt program on blue Sport. Editor-in-chief blue Sport Andreas Böni thinks: "In this form, you can always use a Shaqiri."

After the European Championship in Germany, Xherdan Shaqiri drew a line under his impressive national team career. After 125 games with 32 goals and 34 assists, it was the end for the 33-year-old. Now the attacking artist is back to his old strength at FC Basel. For blue Sport expert Timm Klose, this is also down to his fitness: "It was up to Basel to get him fit so that he can keep going for 90 minutes."

Andreas Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, adds: "He wasn't in a good physical condition around the European Championships." But the plan they had in Basel was very good: "They provided him with specialists. They didn't force him right from the start, but slowly built him in. When you see him now, it's a different quality." Böni is so impressed by Shaqiri's current performance that he adds: "In Shaqiri's current form, it would be desirable if Murat Yakin were to talk to him about playing for the Swiss national team again. You can always use a Shaqiri in this form."

However, there are question marks over the relationship between Yakin and Shaqiri. Böni explains: "The question is simply what happened between Murat Yakin and Xherdan Shaqiri. How much human damage was done, can you even imagine?" Böni looks back on the fact that it had already been said around the Basel rumors that it would be best for the national team if Shaqiri came back to Switzerland and gained self-confidence: "That's exactly how it would have turned out. That's exactly how he would fit in now. Whether that would be the case until next year or until the 2026 World Cup is another matter," says Böni.

Klose would rely on the youngsters

Timm Klose takes a somewhat more cautious view of Shaqiri's return to the national team: "I understand that it would be very interesting at the moment, but I think we also have to be honest. There are a lot of young players coming through at the moment who are also still looking for their place in the national team."

Klose cites Fabian Rieder from VfB Stuttgart as an example. If he plays regularly and finds his form, he could also become such a difference-maker. Klose explains: "I think Shaq has already thought about this decision. I think you have to put that aside now."

