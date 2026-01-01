Steven Zuber is leaving FCZ. Imago

Syl Battistuzzi

FC Zurich has announced that, at Steven Zuber's request, his contract, which runs until June 30, 2027, has been terminated at the end of 2025.

Steven Zuber explains his wish as follows: "I have had a wonderful and interesting time at FCZ. Nevertheless, I would like to look elsewhere. I would like to thank FCZ for making this possible for me."

Since his transfer from AEK Athens to FCZ last winter break, the 34-year-old attacking player had quickly developed into a top performer.

The 56-time Swiss international only extended his contract early in May. Zuber made a total of 40 appearances for FCZ, scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists. After making his debut for GC, Zuber played in Russia, Germany and Greece from 2013 to 2024.

The premature departure may be linked to the club's parting of ways with sporting director Milos Malenovic shortly before Christmas. Malenovic was the advisor on the transfer from AEK Athens to FCZ.