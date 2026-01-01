  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

FCZ loses key player "Would like to look elsewhere" - Contract with Steven Zuber terminated prematurely

Syl Battistuzzi

1.1.2026

Steven Zuber is leaving FCZ.
Steven Zuber is leaving FCZ.
Imago

FC Zurich has announced that, at Steven Zuber's request, his contract, which runs until 2027, has been terminated with immediate effect.

01.01.2026, 17:12

01.01.2026, 17:44

FC Zurich has announced that, at Steven Zuber's request, his contract, which runs until June 30, 2027, has been terminated at the end of 2025.

Steven Zuber explains his wish as follows: "I have had a wonderful and interesting time at FCZ. Nevertheless, I would like to look elsewhere. I would like to thank FCZ for making this possible for me."

Since his transfer from AEK Athens to FCZ last winter break, the 34-year-old attacking player had quickly developed into a top performer.

The 56-time Swiss international only extended his contract early in May. Zuber made a total of 40 appearances for FCZ, scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists. After making his debut for GC, Zuber played in Russia, Germany and Greece from 2013 to 2024.

The premature departure may be linked to the club's parting of ways with sporting director Milos Malenovic shortly before Christmas. Malenovic was the advisor on the transfer from AEK Athens to FCZ.

Videos from the department

More Super League

Okafor makes a brief appearance. No winner at Anfield Road: Liverpool and Leeds draw goalless

Okafor makes a brief appearanceNo winner at Anfield Road: Liverpool and Leeds draw goalless

"Disgraceful performance"Gabon's government suspends entire team after Africa Cup defeat

Transfer ticker. FCZ bring in agent - and lose Zuber ++ Chelsea sack Maresca

Transfer tickerFCZ bring in agent - and lose Zuber ++ Chelsea sack Maresca