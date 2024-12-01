On Sunday evening, Liverpool and Man City face off in the Premier League. While leaders Liverpool are in top form, Pep Guardiola is looking for solutions to the crisis with the Citizens.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Show more

Manchester City are only fourth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool. They have recently suffered three defeats in a row in the Premier League, while Pep Guardiola's team have also failed to win a single competitive match in the whole of November.

Another low point followed during the week. In the Champions League, the Citizens led 3-0 against Feyenoord after 75 minutes before having to settle for a 3-3 draw in the end.

And it is in this poor form that Manchester City have to travel to Liverpool. The Reds have made an excellent start to the season under new coach Arne Slot. They lead the Champions League table without losing a point and in the Premier League, Liverpool already have a six-point lead over Arsenal, who have even played one game more.

Slot warns of brilliant idea

So will the Premier League clash be a straightforward affair? Liverpool coach Slot keeps his cool and warns against City coach Guardiola: "I wouldn't be surprised if he came up with another brilliant idea." Guardiola was the one who started playing with inverted full-backs or with central defenders in the back six, "so I don't think it would be a surprise if he came up with something that no one has ever thought of before to make his team even stronger."

Slot goes into raptures about Guardiola: "That's probably one of the reasons why he has inspired so many coaches around the world. When he had the idea, we thought it was crazy. Then he implemented it and then we all thought: okay, we should try that too, because it was a brilliant idea."

If there is anyone in the coaching world who can come up with something new, then it is definitely Guardiola. We will find out on Sunday evening whether he succeeds in doing so in the thriller against Liverpool. The game can be seen on blue Sport at 5.30 pm.