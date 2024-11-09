In the blue Sport studio, Pascal Zuberbühler makes a joke because presenter Stefan Eggli and expert Carlos Varela are wearing the same jacket. Because FIFA President Gianni Infantino also has this model, Zubi invites him to blue Sport without further ado.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pascal Zuberbühler makes fun of the fact that presenter Stefan Eggli and pundit Carlos Varela apparently have the same jacket.

Then a picture of FIFA President Gianni Infantino is shown in the blue Sport studio - he is also wearing the same jacket model.

Zubi, who works for FIFA, then invites his boss Gianni Infantino to blue Sport: "Maybe that's a sign that he'll come to our studio." Show more

blue Sport expert Carlos Varela met Basel striker Kevin Carlos for an interview ahead of the FCB match at Yverdon-Sport. After all, the FCB striker played for today's opponents before moving to Basel. Studio expert Pascal Zuberbühler is left with one thing in particular: Carlos Varela is actually wearing the same Boggi jacket as presenter Stefan Eggli: "Uniform jackets, or what have you got here?" asks Zubi with a mischievous laugh.

Eggli replies: "This is a beautiful jacket from our supplier and you know what: your boss has exactly the same one." In the blue Sport studio, an Instagram post is shown in which FIFA boss Gianni Infantino can be seen wearing the same jacket. Zuberbühler, who is FIFA's coordinator for goalkeeper training, reacts: "Is that the same jacket? Wow!" Eggli explains: "Infantino knows what's beautiful."

Zubi just laughs, then says: "Then maybe that's a sign that he's coming to our studio. Then you can all wear the same jacket. I'll ask him." Presenter Eggli then makes the invitation official and sends warm greetings to the FIFA President: "Invited at any time, Zubi will arrange it." In fact, Zubi doesn't hesitate and has already sent the invitation to Infantino via Instagram.