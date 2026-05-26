YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst welcomes Servette coach Christian Toro before the first leg of the playoff final. Picture: Keystone

YB lose the first leg of the final against Servette 1:2 and are under pressure on Friday. There is still faith that the title defense will work out. At least YB has already all but won the fan duel.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB lose the first leg of the play-off final in the Wankdorf 1:2 against Servette.

The Bernese side are annoyed at conceding an early goal, but have by no means buried their title hopes.

The decisive second leg will take place on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Stade de Genève. As for the cup final, YB is organizing an extra train. Show more

YB last won against Servette in 2019. The four games this season were all lost. On Monday, the YB women at least scored a goal, something they had never managed to do before in either the championship or the cup final.

Coach Imke Wübbenhorst was particularly annoyed by the early goal conceded. "It's unacceptable for us to work hard on set-pieces, because that's one of Servette's strengths, and then concede such an egg after five minutes. That really was a bit of a damper, but it didn't change our game plan. We were on an equal footing throughout the game. We all believed that we could still turn it around."

YB defender Emilie Bernhardt also regrets the "unfortunate start" to the game. Nevertheless, there is still belief that they can turn things around in the second leg. "We presented them with problems that no other team has managed this season. It's annoying that we work so hard and don't reap the rewards." If they can do better in the second leg, then anything is still possible.

Wübbenhorst has a similar view. What characterizes Servette this season, he says, is their "determination and efficiency". Although their team has shown good aggression in tackles, they have lacked a certain calmness in possession and in front of the opponent's goal. "You need a fiery heart and a cool head."

Party killer Therese Simonsson: The Servette striker scores twice against YB. Picture: Imago

The fact that the Servette players repeatedly sat down on the floor on Monday and allowed themselves to be groomed is also included in the category of "being gambled". The fact that they "play for time in order to hold on to a lead" is nothing new, says Wübbenhorst. However, some of the players were actually hit hard. "You feel sorry for the player because you don't wish anyone ill."

How can YB break the Servette curse?

The YB coach takes courage from the experience of last year's final: "We were also 1-0 down against GC after the first leg and then turned it around. And we know that we are close to them. One goal and suddenly the game turns. We also know that we are fit and can march for 120 minutes."

And yet there is this Servette curse. How do you want to break it? "I think we've felt it a thousand times, we can do it. And now all that's missing is this, now we'll do it too," says Wübbenhorst with a smile on his face.

Servette is YB's opponent of fear Servette remains the only team in Switzerland that Imke Wübbenorst has never won against as a coach. Their record: 0 wins, 3 draws, 10 defeats. And that with a goal difference of 7:29.

However, the winless streak began even before Wübbenhorst took office. YB have not won against Servette in 22 games. The Bernese side's last win came in August 2019. Show more

The coach is not expecting a cauldron: "I always get the feeling that Geneva brings the youth teams to watch the games. And then there's a fan who shows them how to clap and shout Servette."

The situation is completely different with the club's own supporters. "We don't need anything like that because we really do have fans who back us with heart and passion. That's always nice and helps us to rise above ourselves."

On Monday, the almost 8,000 fans in the Wankdorf did indeed create a great atmosphere and cheered their team on loudly. YB is hoping that as many of them as possible will also find their way to the Stade de Genève on Friday evening. That's why YB has organized an extra train, as it did for the cup final. You can find all the information on the YB website.