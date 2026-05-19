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Super League Wüthrich and Monteiro miss YB for weeks

SDA

19.5.2026 - 19:34

Not called up for the World Cup, now also injured: YB's winger Joël Monteiro
Not called up for the World Cup, now also injured: YB's winger Joël Monteiro
Keystone

For two Young Boys players, the past season in the Super League ended on a bitter note. Gregory Wüthrich and Joël Monteiro will miss several weeks due to injury.

Keystone-SDA

19.05.2026, 19:34

Both were injured last Sunday in the final championship match against Sion (3:3). As YB announced, central defender Wüthrich suffered a concussion and a broken nose in an unfortunate collision with an opponent in the opening minutes.

Monteiro also suffered a muscle injury in the first half through no fault of his own. The winger is on Murat Yakin's stand-by list for the Swiss World Cup squad. For both, the absence means a training break of several weeks.

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