In recent months, Grégory Wüthrich has enjoyed success after success. He won the double with Sturm Graz and made his debut in the national team. But now he is out injured for a long time and writes an emotional post.

On Thursday, Neo-Nati player Grégory Wüthrich was injured in the Champions League.

The Sturm Graz defender is likely to be out for a few weeks, but not for several months as initially feared.

Wüthrich has spoken out with an emotional post on Instagram. Show more

Grégory Wüthrich sensationally won the double with Sturm Graz and recently made his debut for the national team in the Nations League against Denmark (0:2) at the age of 29 - three days later he was in the starting eleven against European champions Spain (1:4).

He now suffers a setback on Thursday. In the Champions League match against Stade Brest (1:2), the undisputed regular had to be substituted in the 10th minute due to injury - he was carried off on a stretcher.

On Friday, the all-clear was given: Austrian champions Sturm Graz would only have to do without their Swiss defender for a few weeks and not months. The feared torn ligament in his right knee was not diagnosed during examinations in Graz. Nevertheless, he is likely to be out for a few weeks.

Three rounds are now scheduled in the championship before the second Champions League match (all matches live on blue Sport) against FC Brugge on October 2. The league clash against RB Salzburg follows four days later. It is to be feared that these games will all come too soon for Wüthrich.

"The injury is extremely annoying at this point"

On Friday, Wüthrich then made an emotional post on Instagram. "The initial shock has been digested and the worst fears have fortunately not materialized. The injury is still extremely annoying at this point, but that's life."

The 29-year-old doesn't want to mope about it: "I'm grateful for everything I've been able to experience this year. Grateful for all your messages, which I really appreciate. Grateful to have my wonderful wife by my side, who is always there for me. Grateful for my son, for whom I will remain strong even now."

He concludes the post with the words: "I'll be back soon, Gregy!❤️"

