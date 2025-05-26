The Swiss Gregory Wüthrich is leaving the Austrian champions Sturm Graz after five years. As the club announced, the 30-year-old defender did not extend his expiring contract.

Wüthrich, who played two international matches last year, joined Sturm Graz from Australian club Perth Glory in 2020 and celebrated two championship titles and two cup wins in Austria.

"After my contract expired, I decided to take on a new challenge. The past five years have been incredible, we have achieved everything you can imagine," the former YB player is quoted as saying in the press release.

Nothing has yet been revealed about his new destination. Various media outlets are speculating about a return to Young Boys.