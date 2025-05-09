  1. Residential Customers
Leverkusen farewell fixed Xabi Alonso is apparently set to become Real Madrid's new coach

dpa

9.5.2025 - 10:10

According to a media report, Xabi Alonso is about to move from Leverkusen to Madrid.
dpa

There has been speculation for some time that coach Xabi Alonso will leave Bayer Leverkusen. According to a media report, his move to Real Madrid is now a done deal.

DPA

09.05.2025, 10:10

09.05.2025, 14:38

According to a media report in the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is set to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The Spaniard is set to sign a three-year contract with the Whites. According to the (as yet) unconfirmed report, Alonso will also take his assistants Sebas Parrilla and Alberto Encinas with him to Madrid.

Real and Ancelotti are said to have already decided to go their separate ways after the Champions League exit against FC Arsenal. It is still unclear who will be on the Real touchline during the Club World Cup. One option could be the director of professional football, Santiago Solari. Alonso would then take over for the new season.

Champions coach Alonso, who still had a contract with Bayer until 2026, has repeatedly avoided questions about his future. However, there has been speculation about a move for the ex-Real professional for some time. Early on Friday afternoon, the 43-year-old confirmed at the matchday press conference ahead of the game against Borussia Dortmund that he would be leaving Leverkusen at the end of the season. However, Alonso did not provide any information about his future or where he will be playing next.

