  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Leverkusen exit official Xabi Alonso confirms his departure: "Now is the right moment"

Luca Betschart

9.5.2025

Leaving Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso.
Leaving Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso.
Picture: Harry Langer/dpa

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso confirms at a press conference that he will leave the club after the upcoming two Bundesliga matches. He does not yet want to comment on his future.

09.05.2025, 14:11

09.05.2025, 14:13

On Friday morning, Spanish media announced that coach Xabi Alonso's move to Real Madrid was definite. At a press conference shortly afterwards, the Spaniard at least confirmed that he would be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

"The club and I have agreed that these two games will be my last as Leverkusen coach. Now is the right time to announce this. We had good and direct communication," says Alonso, adding: "It's a moment with mixed feelings. But it's not the time to talk about the future. We want to have a clean finish."

He informed the players and staff of his decision on Friday morning. "I'm grateful to everyone - the fans, the people at the club, the staff and the players," emphasized the 43-year-old.

Leverkusen farewell fixed?. Xabi Alonso will apparently be Real Madrid's new coach

Leverkusen farewell fixed?Xabi Alonso will apparently be Real Madrid's new coach

Videos from the department

More Bundesliga

Final spurt in Serie A. Thrilling championship race and the battle for the CL places

Final spurt in Serie AThrilling championship race and the battle for the CL places

"I am a dinosaur"Alex Frei in top form - these six scenes make for laughs in the studio

Nati star in baby bliss. Ramona Bachmann:

Nati star in baby blissRamona Bachmann: "We've just met our little miracle"

Betis Sevilla dream of the title. Rodriguez:

Betis Sevilla dream of the titleRodriguez: "We deserve to be in the Conference League final"

Thanks to ManUtd and Tottenham. England with six participants in the Champions League

Thanks to ManUtd and TottenhamEngland with six participants in the Champions League