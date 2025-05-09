Leaving Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso. Picture: Harry Langer/dpa

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso confirms at a press conference that he will leave the club after the upcoming two Bundesliga matches. He does not yet want to comment on his future.

Luca Betschart

On Friday morning, Spanish media announced that coach Xabi Alonso's move to Real Madrid was definite. At a press conference shortly afterwards, the Spaniard at least confirmed that he would be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

"The club and I have agreed that these two games will be my last as Leverkusen coach. Now is the right time to announce this. We had good and direct communication," says Alonso, adding: "It's a moment with mixed feelings. But it's not the time to talk about the future. We want to have a clean finish."

He informed the players and staff of his decision on Friday morning. "I'm grateful to everyone - the fans, the people at the club, the staff and the players," emphasized the 43-year-old.

