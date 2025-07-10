Real Madrid's new coach Xabi Alonso saw a lot he didn't like in the 4-0 semi-final defeat to PSG Keystone

For Xabi Alonso, the "painful" 4-0 defeat against PSG had a big impact. The new Real Madrid coach sees a need for action after missing out on the final of the Club World Cup - also in terms of personnel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The first defeat as coach of the "royals" was a tough one for Alonso, who is used to success. 0:4 against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, with absolutely no chance and a footballing display in front of 77,542 spectators in the semi-final of the Club World Cup, which the 43-year-old Spaniard would have loved to win on his debut.

"It's a painful defeat," admitted Alonso, scarred by the heat in the stadium in East Rutherford, not far from New York. But after a desolate performance with two self-inflicted goals conceded in the first nine minutes, last year's champion coach of Bayer Leverkusen was determined to retain his authority over the bitter tournament exit.

"The game marks the end of this season, not the beginning of the next," said Alonso in the media conference afterwards, not just once, but several times. For him, it was more or less the end of the era of his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti. "We are just starting a new era," said Alonso. "I've learned a lot from this tournament." It had revealed a lot to him about his team. One that is made up more of individual players.

Kylian Mbappé was shown up by his old club. KEYSTONE

"Time for a fresh start"

Alonso's message was that his work doesn't actually start until after his vacation. "It's time for a fresh start." On many levels, including personnel. The transfer market has just opened up - and Real could strike. "We didn't talk about squad planning during the Club World Cup. Now we are open to improvements," said the Basque: "We are always looking to improve. And there is still room for improvement."

Especially as a great midfield champion is retiring: Luca Modric, the six-time Champions League winner, who turns 40 in September, made his last appearance as a substitute in the white Real shirt. "It's not the end I hoped for, it's more of a bitter end," said Alonso sadly.

Icon Modric steps down

However, the Croatian will not be remembered for this game against PSG, "but for many great games", said Alonso: "Luca is a Real Madrid icon, a legend. He will be remembered for much more than the 25 minutes he played. It's not the nicest farewell."

Luka Modric definitely imagined his last game for Real Madrid differently. KEYSTONE

And for Alonso, it was not a great start as coach of the Spanish record champions. "It's the first defeat," he moaned after match number six at the Club World Cup, which will end on Sunday evening with the final between PSG and Chelsea FC. "The bad news for me is that it won't be my last defeat," said Alonso before leaving the stadium, which will also host the final, disappointed.

Luka Modrić has played his last game at Real Madrid. Legend. 🤍👋🏻



Up next: AC Milan. ❤️🖤🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/dkm55qKhdi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2025

You might also be interested in this