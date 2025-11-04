Xabi Alonso is returning to Liverpool FC as coach with Real Madrid. The 43-year-old Spaniard celebrated some of the greatest moments of his career with the Reds.

Syl Battistuzzi

It will be an emotional return to Liverpool for Xabi Alonso. No wonder, after all, the Spaniard knows the unique atmosphere at the legendary Anfield Road. When the fans in the sold-out stadium sing "You'll never walk alone", every footballer's heart beats faster. Anfield was home to the former midfield strategist between 2004 and 2009.

Alonso celebrated great success with Liverpool. Alonso himself scored an important goal in perhaps the best - and certainly the most exciting - Champions League final in history, when he and Liverpool defeated AC Milan in 2005 after trailing 3-0.

Alonso was already on Liverpool's coaching list

Alonso almost returned as coach last year. He was apparently at the top of Liverpool's list of dream coaches when LFC were looking for a successor to Jürgen Klopp. However, the Spaniard opted to remain at Leverkusen before succumbing to the lure of Real Madrid this summer.

So far, his coaching career has been just as steep as his playing career. After his playing days, he started at the bottom. In 2018, he coached the U14 team at Real Madrid. "My experience here in the youth team was very important. It was my first step in getting to know myself as a coach. Because it's something different. You change sides. You have to think things through for yourself and you're the one doing the talking," he says.

Modest words for a world and European champion. The Basque then moved to his home club Real Sociedad in 2019, where he took over the second team: "I was able to return home. It allowed me to define my style of play, how I train and how I want to achieve things in a relaxed way. Those three years helped me a lot. Then I was ready for the next step."

"Needs a connection with the players"

"I chose Leverkusen and it went better than I could have imagined," says Alonso. In fact, his influence at the Werkself was immediately noticeable. In his first season, he stabilized the faltering club - as Gerardo Seoane's successor - and in his second season, he sensationally won the double with Bayer and reached the Europa League final.

Granit Xhaka and coach Xabi Alonso celebrated great success at Bayer Leverkusen. KEYSTONE

This success led him back to Madrid, where he also enjoyed great success as a player (2009-2014). Now, as coach of the Whites, he faces the challenge of conveying his philosophy to the 15-time Champions League winners. "Coaching at Real Madrid is crucial. You need to connect with the players and get to know them and know which buttons to press with each individual to create that connection. That's just as important as reading and understanding the game," says Alonso.

Modern football is very demanding, like a game of chess with many pieces on different boards and with different contexts, explains the 43-year-old. "You have to make sure that everyone shares your vision. I could have a fantastic idea, but if the team doesn't accept it, it will be difficult to implement it."

Just how good Alonso is at - in modern terms - people management is demonstrated by his recent dealings with Vinicius. The hot-tempered winger was so angry about his substitution in the Clàsico that he first gesticulated towards Alonso and then disappeared into the catacombs.

Instead of punishing the frustrated Brazilian, as many experts had demanded, he let him get away with his outburst of anger. Vini later apologized publicly for his outburst. Alonso can now hope to get back an extraordinary performance as a reward.

"I'm excited because we have a big task ahead of us. This is just the beginning. I'm really looking forward to everything that lies ahead," said the Real coach. Liverpool can therefore dress warmly on Tuesday evening.