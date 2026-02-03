Elias Pasche celebrates the equalizer for Yverdon Keystone

Yverdon Sport has reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup. In the Neuchâtel duel with Neuchâtel Xamax, they prevailed 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

They left no stone unturned, the Xamaxiens. On Friday, coach Anthony Braizat didn't send a single regular player onto the pitch in the championship match in Bellinzona, but only juniors. The experiment backfired as the Ticino side easily beat Xamax's third string 5-0. But the Neuchâtel side were already thinking about their match in the cup quarter-finals against league rivals Yverdon. With rested legs and a fresh mind, the aim was to reach the semi-finals for the first time in fifteen years. But despite all the precautions, Xamax failed in this endeavor too.

They lost 2:1 at home in the Maladière on Tuesday evening. Shkelqim Demhasaj put Xamax ahead early on after a rebound, but Yverdon were able to respond in the person of Elias Pasche before the break. Varol Tasar then completed the turnaround for Yverdon ten minutes from time, who will contest a Cup semi-final for the third time in the club's history after 2001 and 2022.

Telegram

Neuchâtel Xamax - Yverdon Sport 1:2 (1:1)

Stade de la Maladière. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 12. Demhasaj 1:0. 26. Pasche 1:1. 79. Tasar 1:2.

Neuchâtel Xamax: Omeragic; Seydoux, Epitaux, Hajrulahu, Fontana; Abedini (89. Veya); Bayard, Saiz (82. Carraco); Hautier (67. Koné), Ben Seghir (82. Deme), Demhasaj.

Yverdon Sport: Enzler; Sauthier, Pos, Tijani, Kongsro; Doumbia, Chappuis, Weber (71. Marchesano); Golliard (63. Tasar), Pasche, Neelakandan (63. Lemina).

Remarks: Cautions: 35. Golliard. 39th Tijani. 44th Chappuis. 59th Ben Seghir. 61st Epitaux. 74th Demhasaj. 94th Enzler. 95th Pasche.